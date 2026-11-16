Why Kaynes Technology shares crashed 20% to 52-week low? stock down 54% in a year | What stock market experts say

Kaynes Technology shares came under intense selling pressure on Monday, 16 November, hitting the 20% lower circuit and touching a fresh 52-week low of ₹2,780 apiece on the BSE. The sharp fall followed the company's September-quarter results, which revealed a steep decline in profitability despite modest revenue growth. The stock has now lost around 54% of its value over the past year, putting the spotlight on the company's earnings trajectory, balance sheet and accounting disclosures.

The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company's consolidated net profit plunged 61.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹45.4 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹118.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 4.4% to ₹952.2 crore from ₹912 crore a year earlier. However, operating performance weakened, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declining 16.2% to ₹125.6 crore from ₹150 crore.

The pressure was also visible in margins. EBITDA margin contracted to 13.2% in the September quarter from 16.4% in Q2 FY26, indicating a squeeze on operating profitability even as the company reported higher revenue.

What is weighing on Kaynes Technology shares? The earnings miss is only one part of the concerns surrounding Kaynes Technology. Brokerages have pointed to weakness in the smart metering business, rising debt and uneven performance across business segments. The auditor's observations on the consolidated financial results and the company's restatement of earlier financial statements have added another layer of scrutiny.

1. Weak smart metering performance drags earnings According to media reports, CLSA maintained its 'Hold' rating on Kaynes Technology, with a target price of ₹3,580 per share. The brokerage flagged a weaker-than-expected consolidated EBITDA performance, which it attributed partly to a ramp-down in the company's smart metering business, Iskraemeko.

However, CLSA noted that the standalone business delivered a stronger performance, with revenue and EBITDA growing 43% and 46%, respectively, and exceeding its estimates.

The brokerage also raised concerns about the company's debt position. Consolidated net debt increased by approximately ₹1,000 crore during the first half of FY27 to around ₹1,700 crore, according to the media report.

2. JPMorgan flags uneven performance across business segments According to media reports, JPMorgan retained its 'Neutral' rating on Kaynes Technology, with a target price of ₹3,150 per share. The brokerage attributed the earnings disappointment largely to a lower contribution from the smart metering business, as management focused on reducing net working capital requirements.

It noted that strong revenue growth in the automotive and railways segments was offset by weaker performance in the industrial, medical and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. In its assessment, growth in some verticals was not sufficient to make up for the softness in others.

3. Equirus Securities remains cautious Equirus Securities maintained its 'Reduce' rating on Kaynes Technology, with a target price of ₹3,500 against a reported market price of ₹3,430. The brokerage's assessment points to limited upside from that reference price.

Kaynes Technology share price Kaynes Technology share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹3,078.90 apiece on the BSE.

Kaynes Technology shares have declined across most time periods, reflecting sustained weakness in the stock. The shares have fallen 8.81% in the past week, 7.95% over one month and 17.74% over three months. The stock is down 8% in six months and 23.65% year-to-date. The steepest decline has come over the one-year period, with the stock losing 52.47% of its value.

Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said Kaynes Technology has been an underperformer over the past few months, and the market reaction following its Q2 results does not indicate a constructive outlook for the stock. He advised traders to adopt a wait-and-watch approach until signs of a trend reversal emerge. He identified ₹3,500 as the key resistance level for the stock.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Kaynes Technology opened with a sharp gap-down and broke below its descending triangle pattern around the ₹3,000 mark. He noted that the day's low of ₹2,745 is a crucial level to monitor for signs of near-term stability. On the upside, ₹3,000 is the immediate level to watch, and the stock needs to reclaim this mark for the prevailing weakness to ease.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Kaynes Technology witnessed a sharp sell-off following its Q2 results announced on 14 November, with the stock declining over 14% in the first trading session after the announcement. He added that the stock has broken below its upward-sloping trendline support and is currently trading at its 52-week low, signalling significant weakness in its price structure.

Shah noted that the stock has slipped below all its key exponential moving averages (EMAs), while both the daily and weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) are in the super-bearish zone, indicating strong negative momentum. The overall trend remains decisively weak, and any recovery attempt is likely to encounter selling pressure at higher levels.

On the downside, he identified ₹2,740– ₹2,750 as the immediate support zone. A breach of this range could trigger further weakness. On the upside, ₹3,480– ₹3,500 is the nearest resistance zone, and the stock would need to move above this range to signal a meaningful near-term recovery.