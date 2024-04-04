Why KEC International stock price skyrocketed 15% to all time high today? Explained
Stock Market Today: KEC International share price gaining more than 15% scaled all time high of ₹838.85 on Thursday, during the intraday trades. The company announced large order wins that have taken its overall order inflows in FY24 to record highs, improving revenue visibility & earnings outlook
Stock Market Today: KEC International share price gaining more than 15%, scaled all time highs of ₹838.85 on the NSE on Thursday, during the intraday trades. The share price is up more than 20% in past 5 trading sessions. The same is being driven by strong order flows, improving the revenue visibility and also adding to the earnings outlook of KEC International.
