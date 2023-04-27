Why Korea Is Beating Other Asian Stock Markets
- Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix drive sharp rally after last year’s tumble
Should a slowing economy lead to a weak stock market? Not judging by the performance of South Korea’s benchmark index this year.
Should a slowing economy lead to a weak stock market? Not judging by the performance of South Korea’s benchmark index this year.
The country’s stock market is the best performer in Asia and one of the top indexes in the world so far this year. The Kospi Composite Index has risen more than 11% since Jan. 1, fueled by a rally in the shares of big technology companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., which together account for a fifth of the index.
The country’s stock market is the best performer in Asia and one of the top indexes in the world so far this year. The Kospi Composite Index has risen more than 11% since Jan. 1, fueled by a rally in the shares of big technology companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., which together account for a fifth of the index.
The rise in share prices has come despite a slumbering economy that contracted on a quarter-on-quarter basis at the end of last year, amid weak exports and lackluster consumption. Korea avoided a technical recession in the first three months of 2023, thanks to a quarterly expansion of around 0.3%, but most economists expect growth to remain sluggish this year. Economists at ING are predicting annual growth of 0.9%, down from a 2.6% expansion in 2022.
The strong performance of the stock market is partly because investors have already shifted to betting on a recovery after a sharp fall in prices last year, said Homin Lee, senior macro strategist, Asia, at Lombard Odier. The Kospi index lost around a quarter of its value in 2022, its worst performance since a big selloff in 2008 during the global financial crisis.
Some investors are buying the shares of Korean tech companies with a recovery in mind in 2024, when earnings are expected to improve as lower interest rates boost corporate demand for semiconductors. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both make such products.
The long-term optimism is being fueled by the hope that Korea will emerge as a winner from shifts in global supply chains, particularly since the country has a strong relationship with the U.S.
“As countries around the world such as the U.S. and India look to diversify supply chains away from China, South Korea is one market that seems best positioned for that," said Vikas Pershad, portfolio manager at M&G Investments.
There is also growing confidence that South Korea could finally be classified as a developed market by MSCI Inc. this year. Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have estimated an MSCI upgrade could trigger more than $44 billion in foreign inflows, as investors who track developed markets indexes add South Korean stocks to their holdings. The MSCI Korea index has easily outperformed the global benchmark this year.
Foreign funds dedicated to Korean equities got $1.9 billion of inflows this year, up from $1.6 billion during the same period in 2022, according to data from EPFR.
There are some reasons for caution. The daily turnover of short positions on Korean equities hit around $1 billion on April 4, the largest daily figure on record, according to the local stock exchange. Most of that came from foreign investors. Investors go short when they expect share prices to fall.
There are also worries that the rally might have been too much, too fast. Individual investors have been driving stock prices of local electric-vehicle battery makers to levels that are starting to look expensive, said Yoojeong Oh, investment director for Asian equities at Abrdn. She added that her firm isselectively invested in that sector.
The share price of LG Energy Solution Ltd., one of the world’s top EV battery manufacturers, is up around 30% so far this year.
Lombard’s Mr. Lee says strong appetite for selective industries in the Kospi index, such as tech and renewable-energy stocks, is pushing earning multiples beyond historic highs. This reduces the possibility that the rally could continue at the pace seen at the start of the year, he said.