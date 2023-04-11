Why Kotak Mahindra Bank share price is skyrocketing today — explained1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 02:08 PM IST
- Kotak's shareholding data for the March quarter has been released before the MSCI price cutoff date for 23 May review
Shares of private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank surged more than 5 per cent in Tuesday's trade as analysts expect MSCI to increase the weigh of the bank stock its 23 May, 2023 review because of the drop in foreign shareholding in KMB.
