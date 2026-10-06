Why Kotak Mahindra Bank shares are outperforming Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty in the last two months? Experts explain

While the broader market has remained under pressure, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have emerged as a notable outperformer, gaining nearly 10% over the past two months even as the Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty declined sharply. Analysts attribute the stock’s relative strength to a combination of improving loan growth, stronger Q2 business trends, clarity on the bank’s next CEO, better asset quality, and expectations of an earnings recovery.

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Between 6 August and 6 October, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gained around 9.8%, compared with a nearly 5% decline in Bank Nifty and a 7.8% fall in the Nifty 50. The stock was trading at around ₹430.60, just ₹22.38, or about 4.9%, below its 52-week high of ₹452.98.

The stock has also gained 6.06% in the past week, while it is up 12.94% over three months and 19.45% over six months.

Stronger growth and CEO clarity support re-rating Abhinav Tiwari, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza, said Kotak Mahindra Bank's outperformance against the Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty over the past two months reflects a combination of stronger growth, leadership clarity and expectations of a favourable rate cycle.

According to Tiwari, the stock started from a relatively weak base after underperforming the banking sector, leaving room for a re-rating once positive triggers emerged.

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One of the key catalysts was clarity on the bank's leadership. The RBI approved Anup Saha as MD and CEO for a three-year term starting January 2027. Tiwari said the market views Saha as a growth-oriented leader, given his consumer finance background, which helps reduce uncertainty around succession.

The second trigger has been stronger organic loan growth. Even after excluding the impact of FCNR(B) deposits, advances grew around 21% year-on-year, compared with 15% in Q1 FY27, suggesting that underlying loan growth is gaining momentum rather than being driven solely by temporary funding-related factors, Tiwari said.

He also pointed to the bank's exposure to externally benchmarked loans, with around 63% of its loans linked to external benchmarks, making the lender relatively sensitive to interest rate changes.

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Q2 business update adds to investor confidence Charmi Shah, Business Head at Wealth1, said the bank's Q2 business update was stronger than expected, providing another important trigger for the stock's recent gains.

End-period net advances rose around 25% year-on-year to ₹5.77 lakh crore, while average advances increased about 22%. Deposits grew around 23% to ₹6.51 lakh crore, with CASA deposits rising about 11%.

Shah said the combination of loan growth and deposit mobilisation is particularly significant at a time when private banks are competing for low-cost deposits. Goldman Sachs also raised its target price for Kotak Mahindra Bank to ₹540 following the business update, she noted.

Asset quality improves, easing a key overhang The improvement in asset quality has also helped strengthen the investment case.

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In Q1 FY27, Kotak Mahindra Bank's standalone profit increased 26% to ₹4,123 crore. Gross NPA improved to 1.18% from 1.48% a year earlier, while net NPA stood at 0.27%.

Annualised credit cost declined to 0.46% from 0.93%, while slippages fell 27% year-on-year. Shah said the improvement in asset quality and lower provisions helped support profitability, although the bank's net interest margin (NIM) declined to 4.53% from 4.65%.

Valuation and relative strength add to the case According to Shah, Kotak's valuation starting point was also relatively undemanding compared with its own historical levels. The stock had underperformed for an extended period amid concerns about deposits and retail growth, so some of the negative factors were already reflected in its valuation.

"Relative performance is the starting point," Shah said, noting that Kotak has gained roughly 9–13% over three months while the Nifty 50 and Sensex have fallen around 6–7%, with Bank Nifty also remaining lower.

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She said this relative strength in a weak market suggests that investors are pricing in a cleaner earnings recovery at Kotak rather than simply betting on a broader banking-sector recovery.

NIM remains the key monitorable Despite the positive triggers, Shah cautioned that margins remain an important variable for the stock. NIM has been trending lower and CASA has declined from its peak.

According to her, the sustainability of Kotak's outperformance will depend on whether loan growth remains strong, credit costs stay close to Q1 levels and NIM approaches a trough rather than declining further.

The recent two-month rally, therefore, represents a fundamental re-rating driven by stronger balance-sheet growth, improving asset quality, resolution of CEO succession uncertainty and a valuation that had already factored in several concerns, Shah said.

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Technical outlook: ₹ 415–410 support From a technical perspective, Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Kotak Mahindra Bank is trading near its previous swing high of ₹429 on the daily chart.

The RSI is rising, indicating improving bullish momentum, while the stock is trading above key short- and long-term moving averages. The ₹410– ₹415 zone is likely to act as an important support area, he said.

As long as the stock sustains above this support zone, the uptrend could extend further, according to Sudeep Shah.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.