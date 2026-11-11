Why KPI Green Energy, Waaree Energies shares are rising today; over 5% jump amid post Diwali Sensex, Nifty fireworks

Indian energy stocks like KPI Green Energy and Waaree Energies jumped up to 5% in Wednesday's trading session amid strong rally in the Indian stock market after Diwali.

Waaree Energies shares rallied 4.91% to hit an intraday high of ₹2,613.30 apiece on Wednesday. Meanwhile, KPI Green shares advanced nearly 2% to ₹347.75 per share during the trading session on November 11.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks surged more than 1% on Wednesday, climbing to an eight-month high as softer crude oil prices and growing concerns over AI investments triggered foreign investor inflows, following nearly two years of sustained outflows. At 10:07 am IST, the Nifty 50 advanced 1.25% to 25,358, while the Sensex jumped 1.47% to 82,301.1. Both indices touched their highest levels since February 27.

What's behind the rally in KPI Green Energy share price? It is worth noting that the sharp rally in KPI Green Energy shares was not backed by any specific fundamental trigger. However, the stock witnessed a significant jump in trading activity, with around 72.25 lakh shares changing hands during the intraday session on November 11.

What's behind the rally in Waaree Energies share price? Waaree Energies is planning to invest approximately ₹15,000 crore in setting up a green ammonia manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The proposed plant will have an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Located near Kakinada Gateway Port, the project is expected to boost Andhra Pradesh's emergence as a key destination for green energy and clean fuel industries. Waaree Clean Energy has already acquired nearly 300 acres of land in the Kakinada SEZ, close to the port, for the proposed facility.

According to the report, the company is likely to formally announce the investment at the two-day Andhra Pradesh Investment Summit scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam this week. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is also expected to be signed between the state government and the clean energy company during the summit.

KPI Green Energy share price returns KPI Green Energy shares have witnessed a strong recovery in the near term, gaining 13.56% over the past week and 3.63% in the last one month. However, the stock continues to remain under pressure over the longer term, declining 30.53% year-to-date in 2026 and 30.68% over the past year.

Over a three-year period, KPI Green Energy shares have delivered returns of 43.49%, while the stock has generated a staggering 657.02% return over five years, highlighting its strong long-term wealth-creation track record despite the recent correction.

Waaree Energies share price returns Waaree Energies shares have witnessed a recovery in recent trading sessions, gaining 6.56% over the past week and 10.46% in the last one month. However, the solar energy stock continues to remain under pressure over the longer term, declining 13.18% year-to-date in 2026 and 22.68% over the past year.