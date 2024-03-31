Why midcaps & smallcaps are seeing steady recovery from their low on March 20 - Explained
The global market experienced a favourable trend this month as anticipation grew for an interest rate reduction slated to commence in June.
The domestic market concludes the fiscal year with a vibrant hue. Catalogues like large have provided a return of 33%, Mid of 56%, and Small by 63%, as per the respective broad indexes. However, the year ended on a quieter tone, with substantial selling in March. Over the last two weeks, there was a slight easing as leverage-driven selling halted and buying improved at low volumes.
