Why more and more individual investors in India are investing in stock market

With the onset of pandemic and subsequent lockdown, household financial savings showed a significant jump in Q1 FY21, and then a sharp moderation in Q2 FY21, says the SBI report. "However, the data shows that currency in circulation again increased in Q3 and Q4 FY21 with incremental amount of ₹80,501 crore and ₹95,181 crore respectively compared to ₹17,225 crore in Q1. Furthermore, the markets have progressively improved with Sensex increased from 28,265 at the beginning of Apr’20 to above 52,000 now. This has led to increased investment in stocks and mutual funds in H2 FY21," it said.

