India vs US vs China: Why Morgan Stanley has diverging views on economies, stocks

"Growth indicators had slowed post the festive season in October in a fairly broad-based manner. This had raised investors’ concern that the economy was starting to lose some steam. However, growth indicators have started to show signs of reacceleration in early 2023. Healthy household balance sheets and a pickup in private and public capex will sustain gains in employment – which will allow consumption growth to stay strong in the coming quarters. Government policies are still very much geared towards reviving private investment, which we expect will continue to unfold as strong trailing demand has already lifted capacity utilization."