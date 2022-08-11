Why this Adani Group stock may replace Shree Cement in Nifty 50 index1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 09:08 AM IST
- The upcoming semi-annual changes to the NIFTY 50 index will be announced in August 2022
The regular, semi-annual change will likely see Adani Enterprises entering and Shree Cement exiting the Nifty 50 index, as per brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities. The upcoming semi-annual changes to the NIFTY50 index will be announced in August 2022 and the changes shall come into effect from September 30, 2022.