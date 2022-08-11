Why this Adani Group stock may replace Shree Cement in Nifty 50 index

“The HDFC merger will likely result in an unprecedented ~14% of the NIFTY 50 weight (HDFC Ltd plus HDFC Bank) getting replaced by two new incoming stocks with a combined weight of ~1% and the remaining 13% weight getting distributed amongst the existing 48 stocks in the index at that time. On the basis of current NIFTY50 ETF AUM of ₹1.7 trn, the HDFC merger-related index changes can potentially result in buying and selling of stocks worth above ₹480 bn based on July 2022 end-prices," it added.

