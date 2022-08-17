Why multibagger stock Aarti Drugs surged 12% today2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 01:27 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: In last 5 years, Aarti Drugs share price has appreciated from around ₹125 to ₹475 apiece levels
Multibagger stock: Aarti Drugs shares had ended lower on Tuesday session but after the news of Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) completing its enquiry after accepting the application of the drug maker company to impose anti-dumping duty on Chinese export of Ofloxacin — popularly known as fluoroquinolone antibiotic. aarti Drugs share price today opened with big upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹489.95 apiece levels on NSE, logging more than 12 per cent jump from its Tuesday close of ₹423.15 apiece levels.