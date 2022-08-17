Why multibagger stock Aarti Drugs surged 12% today

According to stock market experts, Aarti Drugs shares are rising after the news break of DGRT completing its enquiry on the Aarti drugs application that demanded anti-dumping duty on Ofloxacin import from China. The drug maker company had demanded in its application to impose anti-dumping duty on the drug to provide levels playing field for the company and its domestic peers. The DGTR had accepted its plea and has now finished its enquiry. However, market experts maintained that the DGTR is yet to give its final decision but on chart pattern, the stock has given fresh breakout above ₹450 apiece levels. They said that one can buy this pharma stock at around ₹460 for the short term target of ₹532 maintaining stop loss at ₹440 levels."