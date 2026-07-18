Why Netflix’s AI push isn’t reviving the stock

Netflix management is playing up how new generative-artificial intelligence tools are helping cut costs, but that isn’t calming lingering concerns about user engagement and competition.
The media landscape is changing as technology evolves at a rapid pace, and Netflix doesn’t want shareholders to think it’s getting left behind. The streaming giant provided updates to Wall Street about its use of generative AI on its second-quarter earnings call after the market close Thursday.
Netflix might need to do more convincing, though. Shares fell 7.7% to $68.61 in afternoon trading Friday. The stock has now tumbled 27% this year, far underperforming the S&P 500’s 9.3% gain.
Gen AI creates text, photo, and video content from prompts, and has become increasingly more popular each year since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022. Companies have been open about wanting to use AI technology to improve productivity and cut costs. Netflix said it was doing just that on Thursday’s earnings call.