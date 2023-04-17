Why Nifty Bank is surging despite sell off in Sensex and Nifty — explained3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:44 AM IST
- Nifty Bank breached its recent swing high of 41,850 and has been able to sustain above this mark with ease, say experts
Stock market today: In early morning deals on Monday, Nifty and Sensex snapped its nine days rally after US dollar bounced back from its one year lows. However, Nifty Bank index held its upside curve and continues to remain in green territory. After around one and half hours of stock market's opening bell today, Sense and Nifty are down to the tune of 1.25 per cent whereas Nifty Bank is up by near 0.15 per cent. Nifty Bank index is up after profit booking at the intraday high of 42,603 levels. So, the Nifty Bank index seems insulated from the profit booking trigger on Dalal Street after continuous nine days rally.
