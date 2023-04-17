Why Nifty Bank is surging despite sell off in Sensex and Nifty — explained

Speaking on the reason for Nifty Bank index holding is fort despite sell off in Nifty and Sensex in today's deals, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Recent rally in Indian indices can be attributed to weakness in US dollar as Dollar Index touched its one year low of 100.80 levels. However, it bounced back from its one year low after hawkish statement by some US Fed officials on interest rate hike. However, US Fed has flagged of economic slowdown concerns due to bank crisis in the US and it is going to put domestic driven sectors in focus. So, we are expecting banking, auto, capital goods and real estate stocks to attract both DIIs and FIIs."