Why Nifty could fall further in the short term
- The current set up is likely to keep the Nifty under pressure, with a potential downside towards 17,150–17,200 over the short term, said Rupak De of LKP Securities
Bears remained prominent as the major Indian indices corrected heavily throughout the week. The Nifty fell on all five days of the week, reaching towards the budget day low. The hawkish comments from the FOMC members added to the market woes as they batted for further big hikes following a strong labour market in the US. Furthermore, the INR's weakness boosted the negativity in Indian stocks.
