Why Nifty could fall further in the short term

Technically, Nifty has fallen back into the falling channel, heightening the chances of further downside. On the daily chart, the benchmark Nifty has given an upward consolidation breakdown, again suggesting rising bearishness. The 50-DMA, the longer period moving average (17944), is staying below the shorter period moving average, the 14DMA (17803) on the daily chart, pointing towards a bearish crossover. Also, the current value is sitting well below the critical near-term moving averages, with the momentum oscillator RSI (14) slipping below the reading of 50.