3Why Nifty IT index shot up 2300 points in two days — explained with 4 reasons
Stock market today: IT majors HCL Technologies, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro have touched 52-week high during Friday deals
Stock market today: Extending its bull trend for yet another session on US Fed rate cut buzz, Nifty IT index touched new life-time high for second day in a row on Friday. On Thursday, Nifty IT index had hit a new high of around 33,260 odd levels while Nifty IT index today climbed to a new peak of 35,655. All IT major like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Tech Tech Mahindra, Wipro, LTIM, etc. have witnessed huge buying interest in last two sessions.
