Why Nvidia share price is plummeting after 80% rally in YTD — explained
Nvidia stock price crashed over 5.50% on Friday due to two major reasons — weakness in auto major, and disappointing US job date hitting Fed rate cut buzz, say stock market experts
Nvidia share price crashed over 5.50 percent on Friday and erased around $128 billion of investors. The Nasdaq-listed AI poster boy of 2024 registered sharp selling during the Friday session on Wall Street and ended at $875.28 per share, logging around 10 percent dip from its lifetime high of $974 per share level. Nvidia stock price opened at $951.38 per share level and went on to touch a new high of $974 apiece on Nasdaq during Friday deals. However, Nvidia stock failed to sustain at higher levels after the profit-booking trigger, which further deepened following the selling pressure in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices.
