Why Nykaa shares are down nearly 20% in 4 days1 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 11:40 AM IST
- Stocks often fall after lock-ups expire, as investor selling puts downward pressure on shares. Nykaa shares were down nearly 4% today
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa, has been under pressure since lock-up ended last week. Nykaa shares fell 4% to ₹171 at day's low, extending the four-day losses to about 20%. According to NSE data, LIGHTHOUSE INDIA FUND III LIMITED sold 96,89,240 shares on 10th November at average price of ₹171 per share. Among other major sellers, SEGANTII INDIA MAURITIUS sold 33,73,243 shares at average price of ₹199 on 15th November.