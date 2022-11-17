Why Nykaa shares are down nearly 20% in 4 days

Commenting on the selling pressure in internet stocks, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said now there is high activity in some of these stocks where the lock-in period of initial investors is ending. There is huge supply and high volatility in their stock prices. Some like Nykaa are profitable. Some of these stocks have a long runway of potential high growth over many years. Some of them may turn out to be big wealth creators in the long run. So this segment may be keenly watched."