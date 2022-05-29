Why one CIO is waiting for ‘a solid panic’ in the stock market

But you’re not seeing that wildcatter mentality that happened with other oil-price spikes because that would happen and you’d have this massive inflow of, ‘Let’s get more rigs out there,’ and just supply and demand would eventually flip it over. If you look at the slope of how the rig count has increased, it’s a much lower trajectory. Nobody’s really pushing a ton of money back into capex. So we love the stocks that are giving our shareholders just a better return right now -- like Devon Energy at $100 a barrel is like a 16% free-cash-flow yield. They’re pushing out 50% of their free-cash flow in a variable dividend every quarter. You’re talking a lot of money to sit and wait, plus you might get price appreciations still because they keep making more money. And if you look at where earnings revisions are happening, about the only place that we’re thinking earnings are going to go up is energy. And so the P/Es there are actually still, even with this massive price moving up in a lot of these stocks, the P/Es are actually still very nominal and very value-oriented.