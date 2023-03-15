Why paint stocks are rallying?2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:52 PM IST
- The majority of paint stocks were in the green, and even outperformed overall markets. Experts believe that the green shoots in demand on account of the rise in real estate are adding colours to the sector.
Paint stocks rallied despite the broader market's tone has been bearish for five trading sessions in a row. In the sector, Asian Paints emerged as the top gainer on BSE Sensex on Wednesday. The majority of paint stocks were in the green, and even outperformed overall markets. Experts believe that the green shoots in demand on account of the rise in real estate are adding colours to the sector.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×