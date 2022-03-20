Why paper stocks are skyrocketing? Experts recommend these shares to buy

Speaking on the reasons that are fueling paper stocks' rally; Avinash Gorakshkar. Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Reason for rise in paper stocks can be attributed to bulls moving towards these stocks in last one month as these companies are least affected by geopolitical tension and soaring inflation. In fact, they use pulp and waste paper, whose prices have gone up in recent times. So, market is expecting margin benefit to paper mills on rise in these raw materials they use because they have huge unsold inventory of pulp and waste papers. Apart from this unlock theme is also working in favour of paper mills as demand form paper has gone northward after reopening of schools and other educational institutions."

