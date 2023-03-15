Why Paras Defence share price is skyrocketing - explained1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 01:38 PM IST
- Paras Defence and Space Technologies, also the portfolio stock of ace investor Mukul Agrawal, has risen from ₹469 to ₹504 levels in two days as the MoU with Israel-based Precision Technologies Ltd has seemed to fuel market sentiments
Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rallied 5 per cent in Wednesday's early deals after the company said that it has entered into an agreement with Israel-based CONTROP Precision Technologies.
