Why Paytm share price may open lower on the Budget 2024 date?
Paytm share price has crucial support placed at ₹700 and ₹590 apiece levels, say experts
Paytm share price: In a strong statement on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on Paytm's payment bank due to non-compliance. This is expected to impact the lending business of Paytm, which generated around 20 percent of the net revenue of the fintech company. So, the Indian stock market is expected to react to this new development and hence some market experts are expecting some selling pressure in Paytm shares during the early morning session on the Budget 2024 date.
