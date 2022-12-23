Why pharma stocks are gaining despite fall in market; 3 stocks to buy today

According to stock market experts, pharma stocks are ascending on renewed fear of rising Covid-19 cases in the world. They said that current rise in pharma stocks are based on the speculative higher revenue and business coming in for the pharma companies in case the Covid cases continue to rise in near future. They said that Nifty Pharma stock has ascended around 2.5 per cent in last one week and it may continue to move northward. They said that Nifty Pharma has strong support at 12,520 and it is facing hurdle at 13,000 levels. They went on to add that on breaching this immediate hurdle, Nifty Pharma index may go up to 13,450 levels. On stocks that one ca look at from the pharma segment, experts said that Sun Pharma, Cipla and Glenmark Pharmaceutical shares are looking promising and one can look at these quality pharma stocks for short term gains.