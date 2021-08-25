Why poultry stocks are surging today? Experts see more gain in these shares

Speaking on the reason for rise in poultry stocks today; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "The Government of India (GoI) has announced to import 12 lakh tones of GM soya cake, which is used as feed for the poultry chickens. Since, the import will dilute demand-supply constraint of the poultry chicken feed in industry's favour, poultry stocks are surging today. In fact, the poultry companies were demanding from the Indian government to import GM soya cake as the commodity had become dearer due to the shortage of supply in the market. This DGFT notification has come as a relief for the industry and hence market has gone crazy in regard to the poultry stocks." Asked about the poultry shares that one can buy, Ravi singhal said that one can look at Venky's nut not at current levels. He advised buy on dips in Venky's.

