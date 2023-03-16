Stock market today opened on the lower side for sixth straight session. However, due to weekend expiry and no direct link with the banking crisis that has weakened global sentiments, key benchmark indices recovered from its intraday lows. But, the indices failed to sustain this recovery and bears finally outplayed bulls within an hour.

Despite this bulls and bear show on Dalal Street, Bank Nifty is down to the tune of 7 per cent in last six sessions. Sensex and Nifty today is down by near 5 per cent from its close on 8th March 2023. But, from sectoral perspective two sector stocks remained almost untouched by the recent stock market crash and those two sectors are capital goods and power sector stocks.

In last six sessions, BSE Power index has surged from 3536 to intraday high of 3621 levels whereas BSE slipped from 34,813 to intraday high of 34,438, around 350 points lower from its close on 8th March 3023.

According to stock market experts capital goods and power stocks have remained almost insulated from recent stock market crash as we have seen massive capex in last two budgets in these two sectors. They said that private capex has also gained momentum in these two sectors that helped the sectoral stocks to remain strong amid weak sentiments. They advised positional investors to buy power stocks as these stocks are expected to bounce back strongly once there is trend reversal.

Highlighting the reason for strength in capital goods and power stocks, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "The Indian economy is in a much healthier stage compared to most of the global economies. As a result, domestic economy-facing sectors, particularly capital goods and power, are performing well. We have seen massive capex in the last two budgets, and private capex is also gaining pace, which is resulting in strong order books for capital goods companies. We believe this decade or the next 25 years will belong to the Indian economy, where the capital goods sector will hold the leadership position."

Swastika Investmart expert went on to add that power sector is correlated with the manufacturing or capital goods sector, whereas expectations of strong demand in this summer season are lifting sentiment.

Stocks to buy in stock market today

Advising bottom fishing in current stock market route, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Power sector stocks are looking promising. Those investors who are looking for opportunity in this challenging market, they can look at NTPC, LT and Power Grid shares as these power sector stocks may give big upside in next three to four months."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.