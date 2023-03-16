Highlighting the reason for strength in capital goods and power stocks, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "The Indian economy is in a much healthier stage compared to most of the global economies. As a result, domestic economy-facing sectors, particularly capital goods and power, are performing well. We have seen massive capex in the last two budgets, and private capex is also gaining pace, which is resulting in strong order books for capital goods companies. We believe this decade or the next 25 years will belong to the Indian economy, where the capital goods sector will hold the leadership position."