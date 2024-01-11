Why Praj Industries’s share price may not have peaked yet

With the demand for power growing rapidly, India is at a crucial juncture in its quest for sustainable energy . While solar, wind and green hydrogen have been the talk of the town for some time now, a new player – compressed biogas (CBG) – has entered the race.

CBG is a green and renewable automotive fuel and could be a viable substitute for CNG in the automotive, industrial and commercial sectors.

It is produced from waste and biomass sources such as agricultural residue, cattle dung, sugarcane press mud, municipal solid waste, and sewage treatment plant waste.

On a global scale, an India-led grouping called the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) has been formed to jointly develop and accelerate technological advances in production processes, and advocate the use of biofuels, particularly in for transport. The three founding members, India, the US and Brazil, were joined by Argentina, Canada, Italy, and South Africa.

According to the International Energy Agency, global biofuel production is set to triple by 2030, a crucial step toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Policy reforms

Closer to home, the Indian government is implementing policy reforms and advancing the ethanol blending target.

It now aims to achieve 20% blending of petrol with ethanol by 2025 (the previous target was 2030). Notably, India has already hit the 10% mark well before time.

GAIL, the state-run oil and gas pipeline major, has already announced investments in collaboration with TruAlt Bioenergy, India's largest ethanol producer. More such investments are expected soon.

The rush towards ethanol blending and the use of ethanol as a sustainable fuel offers investors an excellent opportunity to ride the decade's investing megatrend with a little-known small cap company, Praj Industries.

A pure play on the surging demand for ethanol

The company designs, manufactures and supplies fermentation and distillation equipment used to manufacture ethanol.

It has evolved from an ethanol plant supplier to a global powerhouse. It enjoys the first-mover advantage, having been in the business for decades, and commands a market share of more than 66%. It operates in more than 75 countries and is at the forefront of environmental, energy and agri-process solutions.

Praj Industries also produces ethanol, using both the traditional first-generation method involving sugary feedstock, and the second-generation approach that involves starchy feedstock.

It operates in three distinct business segments, bioenergy (which brought in 74% of total revenue in FY23), engineering (19%), and HiPurity Systems (7%).

The bioenergy segment makes machines for ethanol production.

The engineering segment has many facets. Under this segment, the company manufactures critical process equipment and skids for various process plant projects, catering largely to the oil & gas and fertiliser sectors.

This segment also caters to energy-transition and climate-action sectors such as blue and green hydrogen, carbon capture, waste-to-energy and low-carbon fuels.

The company also offers a comprehensive range of solutions for industrial effluent treatment, and recycling and zero liquid discharge systems to customers in sectors such as metals, power, specialty chemicals, fertilisers, refinery & petrochemicals, food & beverage, and others.

Praj Industries’s influence extends to the brewing & beverage industry, in which it collaborates with large global beer manufacturers and has a leading market share.

Through HiPurity Systems, the company specialises in high-purity water systems and modular process systems, including fermentation-based solutions catering to the pharma, wellness and semiconductor industries.

View Full Image Source: Ace Equity

From 2019 to 2023 the business did well, with revenues nearly doubling and net profit multiplying 1.5 times.

While the margins have been range-bound, the increase in absolute profits has aided returns, with the return on capital employed and return on equity surging in the past five years.

Despite its robust growth, the company has no debt.

The order intake during the second quarter of FY24 stood at ₹10.63 billion, up 8% year-on-year, with 71% of it coming from the domestic market.

Of the total order intake, 68% came from bio-energy, 22% from engineering and 10% from the PHS business.

The company is confident of replicating this growth shortly, backed by various catalysts in bioenergy and other business segments.

It also aims to expand its global footprint. Overseas operations brought in 18% of revenue in FY23 and the company aims to increase this to 50% over the long term.

Recent developments

Over the past year the stock has surged 50%, surpassing the Sensex by an impressive 32%.

View Full Image Source: Ace Equity

This upswing is largely attributed to its robust financial performance and the growing promise of biofuel as a future energy source.

In the September quarter of 2023 the company delivered stellar results, with a remarkable 65% growth in operating income.

This surge was fuelled by a robust order book of ₹33.5 billion, a substantial increase from the same quarter of the previous year. The company also clocked an outstanding 44.4% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹481 million in the quarter.

The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 39, in line with his median five-year historical PE.

Conclusion

Praj Industries presents a compelling opportunity to tap into India's surging biofuel wave. Its market dominance, diversified portfolio and strong financials inspire confidence. However, investors must remain prudent.

The renewable energy sector is evolving rapidly, and competition is growing, too. The government is fervently investing and encouraging all avenues of renewable energy to meet its climate goals.

Therefore, it’s important to conduct a thorough analysis before making an investment in this space. Despite favourable circumstances, it's crucial that such an investment aligns with your individual risk tolerance and financial objectives.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer:This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com