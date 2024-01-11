Markets
Why Praj Industries’s share price may not have peaked yet
Equitymaster 4 min read 11 Jan 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Summary
- Over the past year the stock has surged 50%, surpassing the Sensex by an impressive 32%, but as a first mover and market leader with no debt on its books, the company seems poised for further growth.
With the demand for power growing rapidly, India is at a crucial juncture in its quest for sustainable energy. While solar, wind and green hydrogen have been the talk of the town for some time now, a new player – compressed biogas (CBG) – has entered the race.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less