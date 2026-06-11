Mint Explainer | Why proprietary traders want a fresh tag as liquidity providers

To stave off the onerous bank funding conditions set to kick in from 1 July, proprietary traders propose to urge Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to reclassify them as liquidity providers. Their aim is to be treated on a par with market makers, who enjoy better funding terms with banks. The matter is likely to be taken up by the Industry Standards Forum (ISF), formed under the aegis of Sebi, on Thursday. Mint takes a deep dive into the issue.
To stave off the onerous bank funding conditions set to kick in from 1 July, proprietary traders propose to urge Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to reclassify them as liquidity providers. Their aim is to be treated on a par with market makers, who enjoy better funding terms with banks. The matter is likely to be taken up by the Industry Standards Forum (ISF), formed under the aegis of Sebi, on Thursday. Mint takes a deep dive into the issue.
Who are proprietary traders?
They are one of four broad categories of market participant, the others being clients—comprising retail and high-net-worth investors, corporates, and partnership firms—domestic institutional investors, and foreign portfolio investors.
Who are proprietary traders?
They are one of four broad categories of market participant, the others being clients—comprising retail and high-net-worth investors, corporates, and partnership firms—domestic institutional investors, and foreign portfolio investors.
Proprietary traders are brokers who trade either for themselves or run a hybrid book, trading for themselves and clients.
Why is RBI tightening lending rules for them?
RBI doesn't want depositors' money used for speculative trading, especially in derivatives, where no capital formation occurs, unlike in the capital market segment.
Derivatives are a zero-sum game—A's profit is B's loss and vice versa. This doesn't lead to any wealth creation for the economy, though functioning as an effective hedging tool for long -term players like FPIs and mutual funds.
The risk a hedger wants to cover against is transferred to the speculator, who takes an informed decision. However, in the post-pandemic period, weekly index options have attracted much interest from retail traders who lose out to prop traders and high-frequency foreign traders. Consequently, longer dated contracts (monthly and quarterly) see relatively lesser activity.
RBI in February issued directions to banks to lend to prop traders only against 100% collateral—half of which should be in cash—against the extant 50% collateral for bank guarantees (BG)—a financial promise to a counterparty that the bank would cover a default by its client.
The new rule was to take effect on 1 April, but RBI in late March deferred the same to 1 July to give banks time to streamline their systems to comply with the directions.
What are proprietary traders proposing and why?
With RBI's rule barely a weeks away, proprietary traders seek to be treated on a par with market makers who get funding against 50% collateral. Market makers are rich broking entities empaneled by stock exchanges to impart liquidity to new products on bourses through provision of two-way quotes for a fee.
Proprietary traders argued they lack formal recognition as liquidity providers from Sebi, despite performing a role similar to market makers—imparting liquidity by taking offsetting (hedged) trades across derivatives and cash segments, rather than only positional (speculative) trades that bet on markets moving up or down. These trades reduce their risk and decrease the margins they put up to trade while deepening the markets and reducing the impact cost—cost to enter and exit a scrip or derivative.
As they use bank finance to meet the margin requirements of exchanges, any bar on funding will severely impact their businesses and reduce overall exchange volumes.
How would they convince RBI?
Only if Sebi recognises them as liquidity providers and coordinates with RBI to levy 50% collateral against bank funding will they be able to compete with foreign prop traders, who have easier access to funding from overseas banks and can thus gain more market share.
This is a tough task, so the matter will be taken up at the ISF that comprises stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories and broker associations.
Recognition as liquidity providers would involve exchanges, at Sebi's direction, giving them a trading account which is distinct from the speculative trading account they run presently. If Sebi accepts ISF's proposal, it will also have to request RBI to apply different funding rules for them.
What are the other details behind their proposal?
All participants on cash or derivatives have to put margins to trade to cover the risk of adverse price movements . On cash stocks, the minimum margin to trade is 15-20% and is known as value at risk (VaR) margin and on derivatives it's known as SPAN (standardized portfolio analysis of risk), which is around 9.3%. Over and above SPAN, derivatives attract an additional safety buffer known as extreme loss margin (ELM) of 2%. Thus, the total margin to trade is 11.3%.
Prop traders, through broker associations such as Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI), Commodity & Capital Markets Association of India and BSE Brokers Forum, propose that their margin to trade would never exceed the collateral they've parked with banks from whom they avail of funding for meeting margin (SPAN) requirements. This is possible because of the offsetting trades they take, such as buying a call option at one strike price and selling another call at a higher strike price, which reduces risk sharply.
This would obviate any risk for banks, they claim. The proof of being within the 50% total margin limit is available at exchanges' clearing corporations, which guarantee settlements of all trades, they point out.
Clearing corporations take five random snapshots during the day and one at trade closing to ensure that client margins are adequate to cover against market volatility.
For their margin to be below 50% of the collateral they've parked with banks for a BG, the SPAN has to fall from 9.3% at present to below 2%. Only this will ensure that their margin to trade (SPAN) is less than 50% of total margin.
Clearing corporations will send these margin files to banks daily. If banks find a prop trader's SPAN margin exceeding 50% of total margin (SPAN plus ELM), they can call back the BG.
Such categorisation of liquidity providers exists in developed stock markets of Hong Kong and Chicago. Having them in India wouldn't be a precedent.