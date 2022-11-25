Why PNB share price rallied to multi-year high today?1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 01:44 PM IST
- Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares rallied more than 6% to ₹55 apiece on the BSE
Shares of state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) rallied more than 6% to ₹55 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session, trading around its highest level since February 2020, after the lender on Thursday said it has received the government approval to divestment its entire stake in UTI Asset Management Company Limited as part of its non-core asset sale plan to shore up its capital base.