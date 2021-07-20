Why Radico Khaitan share price shot up 8% in a week — explained

On what should be the ideal strategy for an investor in regard to Radico Khaitan shares; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "On technical chart pattern, Radico Khaitan shares have given a breakout at ₹790 on Friday and it has managed to sustain above that levels for the next two days. Hence, an upside trend is expected and today's profit-booking should be seen as an opportunity to buy the counter at current levels for the immediate target of ₹860. Once it breaks this level, it may go up to ₹900 to ₹910 per stock levels in next one to two months." However, Mudit Goel of SMC Global Securities said that one must maintain stop loss below ₹800 while taking position in the counter.