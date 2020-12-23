Why RBI finds it tough to let go of its hold on rupee

Market participants said it was due to RBI’s interventions. RBI buys or sells dollars through designated banks in the foreign exchange market. When the central bank believes that dollar inflows exceed the absorption capacity of the economy, it buys dollars. India’s economy is expected to shrink by at least 7.5% in FY21. So, logically, the economy is in no shape to absorb the dollar flows it has been getting. Ergo, the central bank has been soaking them up. So far in FY21, $27.6 billion flowed into equities, but $4 billion has left the bond market. But overall, inflows have been large enough for RBI to keep intervening.