Why RBI's digital lending norms may not impact Paytm, Goldman Sachs explains

The Reserve Bank of India's regulatory framework on digital lending is expected to bring transparency and enhance customer sentiments. Both lenders and borrowers are expected to benefit from the move, among which, is also included One 97 Communications the parent of Paytm. Apart from providing mobile payments and financial services, fintech also has its digital lending platform. RBI's latest norms are expected to make no impact on Paytm. In fact, Goldman Sachs believes the new guidelines are likely to help remove one of the key overhangs on Paytm stock. With that, Goldman has given a 'Buy' rating on Paytm.

