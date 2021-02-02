Why Reddit loves Elon Musk, Cathie Wood and Chamath Palihapitiya

Palihapitiya pens a simplified one-page summary of each investment case so they can be read hundreds of thousands of times on social media. He also gives a four-minute deal pitch live on CNBC, creating yet more shareable content. “I think it really tweaks the [financial] establishment when I do those things," he said in the StockTwits interview, and it appears he’s not done shaking things up. “The real escape velocity for me would be to figure out a way to be more part of a Stocktwits community, or wallstreetbets, or whatever it is … being more connected to retail."