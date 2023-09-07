Why Reliance, HDFC Bank shares hold key for Nifty to hit 20,000 mark — explained

Why Reliance, HDFC Bank shares hold key for Nifty to hit 20,000 mark — explained2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Stock market experts believe that the NSE Nifty may reach the 20,000 mark soon, but only if the share prices of HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries gain momentum in unison
Stock market today: Key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market had a gap up opening during early morning deals on Thursday that has further fueled speculation for the NSE Nifty to hit 20,000 mark in near term. According to stock market experts Nifty today is facing hurdle at 19,600 and chances of Nifty hitting 20,000 levels may get more fodder only when the 50-stock index breaches this resistance on closing basis.
