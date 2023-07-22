Why Reliance share price may see Infosys like sell off on Monday — explained

Why Reliance share price may see Infosys like sell off on Monday — explained3 min read 22 Jul 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Reliance share price is expected to feel the sell off pinch on Monday after Reliance GDR price dropped 6% on London Stock Exchange during Friday deals after Q1 results announcement
Reliance share price would be in focus on Monday as Q1 results 2023 of the company was announced after the closure of Indian stock market on Friday last week. However, for information to our readers, Reliance shares don't trade on Dalal Street only. Reliance Industries Limited or RIL shares are listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE) as well. On LSE, Reliance GDR price ended around 6 per cent lower at $62.70 levels after making an intraday low of $62.20 during Friday deals at LSE. So, after the announcement of Reliance Q1 results 2023, Reliance GDR price nosedived to the tune of 6 per cent.
