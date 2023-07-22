Why Reliance share price may see Infosys like sell off on Monday — explained

According to stock market experts, Reliance GDR prices falling to the tune of 6 per cent in single trade session is not a good sign for Reliance shares listed on Dalal Street. This may trigger heavy sell off RIL share price when the Indian stock market reopens on Monday after the weekend close. They went on to add that Reliance Industries has declared Q1 results without any surprise. RIL declared 10 per cent dip in net profit that may also put pressure on the Sensex heavy weight. After Jio Financial Services Ltd or JFSL demerger, Reliance share price was already under pressure as the stock ascended to an overbought condition because retail investors bought RIL shares to get Jio Financial Services shares as reward. After Reliance GDR price crash at London Stock Exchange, stock market experts expected Infosys share like sell off in Reliance share price on Monday once the Indian market re-opens after the weekend close.