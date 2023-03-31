Why Reliance share price today is skyrocketing — explained5 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Reliance share price is expected to give fresh breakout at ₹2,450 apiece levels, believe stock market experts
Stock market today: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL have witnessed huge buying since early morning deals on Friday session. Reliance share price today opened with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹2,322 apiece levels on NSE, logging more than 3.75 per cent intraday rise during the weekend deals. According to stock market experts, this rise in Reliance shares can be attributed to the NCLT approval to demerger of RIL and new NBFC — Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd, which is expected to be rebranded as Jio Financial Services — in 1:1 ratio after the take over. Reliance has informed Indian bourses about the NCLT approval and the company board meeting has been fixed on 2nd May 2023 in this regard.
