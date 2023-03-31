Stock market today: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL have witnessed huge buying since early morning deals on Friday session. Reliance share price today opened with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹2,322 apiece levels on NSE, logging more than 3.75 per cent intraday rise during the weekend deals. According to stock market experts, this rise in Reliance shares can be attributed to the NCLT approval to demerger of RIL and new NBFC — Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd, which is expected to be rebranded as Jio Financial Services — in 1:1 ratio after the take over. Reliance has informed Indian bourses about the NCLT approval and the company board meeting has been fixed on 2nd May 2023 in this regard.

Speaking on the reason for rally Reliance share price today, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "Reliance share price has been ascending today after the NCLT approval to RIL for demerger of shares in 1:1 ratio. The NCLT has approved allocation of one Reliance' new NBFC share against one Reliance shares to each shareholders of the RIL. This has worked as short term positive sentiment from fundamental perspective."

Reliance share price outlook

In suggestion to Reliance shareholders after this strong rally, Ravi Singhal of GCL Broking said, "Reliance shareholders can hold the stock with stop loss at ₹2,275 apiece levels as this large-cap Sensex heavy weight may ascend to the tune of ₹2,340 to ₹2,345 apiece levels in near term. However, for those who have long term perspective, my suggestion is to hold the stock maintaining stop loss at ₹2,250 apiece levels."

Advising fresh entry in Reliance shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Reliance share price is bouncing back from its lows. One can buy and hold the stock at current levels and keep on accumulating on every big dip maintaining strict stop loss at ₹2,250 apiece levels. In near term, Reliance share price may go up to ₹2,400 apiece levels. However, the stock may given breakout at ₹2,450 apiece levels and go up to ₹2,600 apiece levels. After breakout, those who have long term perspective, can upgrade their trailing stop loss at ₹2,400 apiece levels.

Reliance demerger date

RIL informed Indian bourses about the board meeting date after NCLT approval for demerger of Reliance Industries Ltd and Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd citing, "NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the directions of the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (“Tribunal") vide its order dated March 27, 2023 (“Tribunal Order"), that a meeting of the secured creditors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. (IST) (“Meeting") for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the proposed Scheme of Arrangement between Reliance Industries Limited (“Demerged Company" or “Company") and its shareholders and creditors & Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (“Resulting Company" or “RSIL") and its shareholders and creditors (“Scheme")."

“RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the rules, circulars and notifications made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and subject to the approval of Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (“Tribunal") and subject to such other approval(s), permission(s) and sanction(s) of regulatory and other authorities, as may be necessary and subject to such condition(s) and modification(s) as may be deemed appropriate by the Parties to the Scheme, at any time and for any reason whatsoever, or which may otherwise be considered necessary, desirable or as may be prescribed or imposed by the Tribunal or by any regulatory or other authorities, while granting such approval(s), permission(s) and sanction(s), which may be agreed to by the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Board", which term shall be deemed to mean and include one or more Committee(s) constituted / to be constituted by the Board or any other person authorised by it to exercise its powers including the powers conferred by this Resolution), the arrangement embodied in the Scheme of Arrangement between Reliance Industries Limited and its shareholders and creditors & Reliance Strategic Investments Limited and its shareholders and creditors (“Scheme")," RIL exchange communication added.

Reliance demerger news

In an earlier RIL communication, the Sensex heavy weight informed, "This is further to the disclosure dated February 14, 2023, made by the Company, that the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench ("NCLT") had approved the resolution plan, jointly submitted by Reliance Industries Limited (“RIL" or “the Company") and Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Limited (in its capacity as trustee of the ACRE– 114 Trust) (“ACRE"), for acquisition of Sintex Industries Limited ("SIL"), under Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016."

In accordance with the approved resolution plan:

a) SIL has on March 28, 2023, allotted to RIL, 600,00,00,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each, for cash, aggregating Rs. 600 crore; and 900,00,00,000 6% Optionally Fully Convertible Debentures of Re. 1/- each, for cash aggregating Rs. 900 crore;

b) The 59,92,49,962 equity shares of SIL which were issued prior to the approval of the Resolution Plan have been cancelled; and

c) After such cancellation and post allotment of equity shares of SIL to secured Financial Creditors and ACRE, in terms of the approved resolution plan, RIL holds 70% equity share capital of SIL. SIL will be jointly controlled and managed by RIL and ACRE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.