Why Reliance share price today is skyrocketing — explained

“RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the rules, circulars and notifications made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and subject to the approval of Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (“Tribunal") and subject to such other approval(s), permission(s) and sanction(s) of regulatory and other authorities, as may be necessary and subject to such condition(s) and modification(s) as may be deemed appropriate by the Parties to the Scheme, at any time and for any reason whatsoever, or which may otherwise be considered necessary, desirable or as may be prescribed or imposed by the Tribunal or by any regulatory or other authorities, while granting such approval(s), permission(s) and sanction(s), which may be agreed to by the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Board", which term shall be deemed to mean and include one or more Committee(s) constituted / to be constituted by the Board or any other person authorised by it to exercise its powers including the powers conferred by this Resolution), the arrangement embodied in the Scheme of Arrangement between Reliance Industries Limited and its shareholders and creditors & Reliance Strategic Investments Limited and its shareholders and creditors (“Scheme")," RIL exchange communication added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}