Why rice stocks are in focus today? Experts suggest these shares to buy1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 09:31 AM IST
- Rice stocks may see some buying interest as ban on broken rice export has been lifted by DGFT, as per analysts
Rice stocks are in focus in Wednesday's session as the government on Tuesday lifted the ban on the export of organic non-basmati rice, including broken rice. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification has said that the export of organic non-basmati rice, including organic non-basmati broken rice, will now be governed by rules which were in place prior to the ban imposed in September.