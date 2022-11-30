Why rice stocks are in focus today? Experts suggest these shares to buy

"Rice stocks may see some buying interest as ban on broken rice export has been lifted by DGFT. But, neither rice exporters nor the Government of India can afford to continue with this export ban for long on other rice exporters. So, any dip in rice stocks from here should be seen as an opportunity for bottom-finishing. Stocks like KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, LT Foods are some of the top quality rice stocks that one can think of buying if they dip," said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.