Why Ruchi Soya share price is nosediving? Analysts list out these reasons

Speaking on Ruchi Soya share price outlook, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Ruchi Soya shares are nosediving after central government's decision to exempt customs duty and agri cess on yearly imports of crude soyabean and sunflower oil till March 2024. This is expected to bring down edible oil prices in domestic market and hence Dalal Street has gone down bearing on the stock. However, if we look at the quarterly numbers of the stock, it is not on the expected lines of market observers and hence the stock is expected to remain under sell-off heat for few more sessions."