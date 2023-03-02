The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) rallied 11.79 per cent to ₹65.40 on the NSE in Thursday's intra-day trade after a joint venture (JV) of the railways-owned firm and Russia's CJSC Transmashholding (TMH) emerged as the lowest bidder for the ₹58,000-crore tender for manufacturing and maintenance of 200 lightweight Vande Bharat trains.

Shares of RVNL have more than doubled in just six months, breaking out from the consolidation zone of around five-years. The stock jumped 113 per cent in the last six months, rising from ₹30.70 on 23 August, 2022 to ₹65.40 today. Market capitalization of the firm rose to ₹13,740 crore on BSE.

The company emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for 'Manufacturing cum Maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets including Up-gradation of the Government Manufacturing Units & Trainset Depots' in JV with Joint Stock Company Metrowagonmash (70 per cent), Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic System (5 per cent) and RVNL (25 per cent), RVNL said in an exchange filing. Metrowagonmash is part of Transmashholding.

As per financial opening dated 01.03.2023, the M/s. JSC Metrowagonmash-Mytischi-RVNL (JV) has been declared L-1. The total quantity is 200 Trainsets and cost per set is ₹120 crore, the company said. The intimation regarding Letter of Award (LOA) and Declaration will be submitted as and when the LOA received, it added.

The consortium made a bid of around ₹58,000 crore, with the cost to manufacture one train set at ₹120 crore.

In the third quarter ending December 2022, net profit rose 30.51 per cent to ₹382.42 crore, compared to ₹293.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales stood flat at ₹5012.09 crore in the December quarter as against ₹5049.24 crore during the quarter ended December 2021.

RVNL was incorporated as a public sector undertaking for the development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure.