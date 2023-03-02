Why Rail Vikas Nigam shares are up 11% today after rallying over 100% in just 6 months
- Rail Vikas Nigam shares: The stock jumped 113 per cent in the last six months, rising from ₹30.70 on 23 August, 2022 to ₹65.40 today. Market capitalization of the firm rose to ₹13,740 crore on BSE
The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) rallied 11.79 per cent to ₹65.40 on the NSE in Thursday's intra-day trade after a joint venture (JV) of the railways-owned firm and Russia's CJSC Transmashholding (TMH) emerged as the lowest bidder for the ₹58,000-crore tender for manufacturing and maintenance of 200 lightweight Vande Bharat trains.
