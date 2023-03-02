Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Why Rail Vikas Nigam shares are up 11% today after rallying over 100% in just 6 months

Why Rail Vikas Nigam shares are up 11% today after rallying over 100% in just 6 months

1 min read . 11:38 AM IST Livemint
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rallied 11.79 per cent to 65.40 on the NSE in Thursday's intra-day trade.

  • Rail Vikas Nigam shares: The stock jumped 113 per cent in the last six months, rising from 30.70 on 23 August, 2022 to 65.40 today. Market capitalization of the firm rose to 13,740 crore on BSE

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) rallied 11.79 per cent to 65.40 on the NSE in Thursday's intra-day trade after a joint venture (JV) of the railways-owned firm and Russia's CJSC Transmashholding (TMH) emerged as the lowest bidder for the 58,000-crore tender for manufacturing and maintenance of 200 lightweight Vande Bharat trains.

Shares of RVNL have more than doubled in just six months, breaking out from the consolidation zone of around five-years. The stock jumped 113 per cent in the last six months, rising from 30.70 on 23 August, 2022 to 65.40 today. Market capitalization of the firm rose to 13,740 crore on BSE.

The company emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for 'Manufacturing cum Maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets including Up-gradation of the Government Manufacturing Units & Trainset Depots' in JV with Joint Stock Company Metrowagonmash (70 per cent), Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic System (5 per cent) and RVNL (25 per cent), RVNL said in an exchange filing. Metrowagonmash is part of Transmashholding.

As per financial opening dated 01.03.2023, the M/s. JSC Metrowagonmash-Mytischi-RVNL (JV) has been declared L-1. The total quantity is 200 Trainsets and cost per set is 120 crore, the company said. The intimation regarding Letter of Award (LOA) and Declaration will be submitted as and when the LOA received, it added.

The consortium made a bid of around 58,000 crore, with the cost to manufacture one train set at 120 crore.

In the third quarter ending December 2022, net profit rose 30.51 per cent to 382.42 crore, compared to 293.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales stood flat at 5012.09 crore in the December quarter as against 5049.24 crore during the quarter ended December 2021.

RVNL was incorporated as a public sector undertaking for the development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure.

