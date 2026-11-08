Why Safe Enterprises shares bleeding on Diwali Muhurat trading 2026 session despite Nifty, Sensex in green? Key reasons

Diwali Muhurat trading session: Shares of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited opened sharply lower during the special trading session on Sunday, November 8. The steep decline in the NSE SME stock stood in stark contrast to the positive opening of the benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures shares were trading nearly 9% lower during Sunday's special session as investors reacted to the company's half yearly earnings announced after market hours on Friday.

Why is Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures share price falling today? The sharp decline in Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures came after the company reported a 34.57% decline in its net profit after tax (PAT) to ₹21.75 crore in the first half of financial year 2026-27. Its net profit stood at ₹33.24 crore in the year ago period.

Its revenue from operations decreased to ₹77.87 crore in H1 FY27 against ₹112.37 crore reported in the year ago period. Its net operating EBITDA stood at ₹2,564.36 lakh in H1FY27, 39% decline from ₹4,232.80 lakh against H1FY26.

The company received orders worth ₹23.02 crore before September. Out of the total order value, ₹12.13 crore has been received as advances. New stores account for 90.30%, refurbishment / additions stood at 3.5% and exports stood at 6.2%.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures share price today The stock was trading 5.89% lower at ₹216.30 per share on NSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,002.00 crore at 2:50 pm. The NSE SME stock had declined more than 9% earlier today to dip to an intraday low of ₹200 per share. The stock has declined 14% in one month, 17.29% in 2026 so far, but has surged 8.07% in one year.