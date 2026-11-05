Why Sammaan Capital shares jumped 6% amid Sensex, Nifty Thursday rally after US midterm elections results; stock returns

eSammaan Capital share price jumped over 6% in Thursday's trading session amid mega rally in the Indian stock market after US midterm elections results. The stock opened at ₹129 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹125.98 on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹136.50 on 5 November.

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The stock rally came in after Indian equity markets opened Thursday's session on a strong note, with the Sensex climbing 1,609.54 points, or 2.08%, to 78,910.94, while the Nifty 50 advanced 417.45 points, or 1.74%, to 24,378.05. The sharp gains were driven by a decline in crude oil prices and renewed foreign investor buying, which boosted market sentiment.

The rally also reflected an improvement in global investor sentiment following the November 2026 US midterm elections. The Democratic Party secured control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, marking a significant political setback for US President Donald Trump's administration.

Sammaan Capital recent business updates In an exchange filing dated October 30, Sammaan Capital said that International Holding Company PJSC's (IHC) special purpose vehicle, Avenir Investment RSC, converted 8.69 crore warrants into an equivalent number of equity shares of the company, raising the promoter's stake in the company by nearly 5% points.

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According to the filing, IHC's shareholding in Sammaan Capital increased to 33.32% from 28.34% following the conversion. The company allotted 8.69 crore fully paid-up equity shares to Avenir Investment at an issue price of ₹139 per share.

The conversion brought in fresh capital of ₹905.86 crore, representing 75% of the warrant subscription amount. Avenir Investment had paid the remaining 25% upfront when the warrants were allotted in March 2026.

The total consideration for the 8.69 crore warrants stood at ₹1,207.81 crore, with the company receiving the balance amount upon conversion.

Following the latest conversion, Avenir Investment will continue to hold 21.98 crore outstanding warrants. These can be converted into equity shares in one or more tranches by September 30, 2027, within 18 months of their allotment on March 31, 2026.

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If all the outstanding warrants are converted into equity shares, Avenir Investment's shareholding in Sammaan Capital could rise to 43.28%, assuming no other changes in the company's share capital.

Sammaan Capital said the newly allotted equity shares will rank pari passu with its existing equity shares in all respects. The shares will also be listed on the BSE and NSE, subject to applicable laws and regulations.

Sammaan Capital share price returns Sammaan Capital share price has witnessed a sharp recovery in the near term, with the stock gaining 10.46% over the past week. However, the momentum has remained relatively subdued over the past month, with the stock rising just 0.52%, indicating limited gains over the broader short-term period.

The stock has remained under pressure over the longer term. Sammaan Capital shares have declined 7.22% year-to-date (YTD) and fallen 28.15% over the past year, reflecting sustained weakness in its market performance.

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Extending the trend, Sammaan Capital shares have shed 18.98% over the past three years and 40.82% over the past five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.